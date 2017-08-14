Google boots out neo-Nazi website that attacked Charlottesville victim

By Ethan Baron / August 14, 2017 at 11:30 AM

Alt-right activists’ online attacks on Google intensified after the company’s firing of engineer James Damore over a memo arguing for a biological basis for the gender gap in tech — but the search giant was for a short time providing online services for America’s leading neo-Nazi website.

The Daily Stormer was kicked off GoDaddy’s domain name registry after it published an article attacking Heather Heyer, who was killed in the Aug. 12 muscle-car rampage by a white supremacist. The website called her “fat” and a “slut,” and noted her age.

“Most people are glad she is dead, as she is the definition of uselessness,” according to the Aug. 13 article.

“A 32-year-old woman without children is a burden on society and has no value.”

Get tech news in your inbox weekday mornings. Sign up for the free Good Morning Silicon Valley newsletter.

Booted from GoDaddy, the Daily Stormer moved to Google’s domain registry. The change appears to have been made Aug. 14, according to an update notice on the ICANN “WHOIS” database.

Later the same day, Google announced it was ousting the site from its domain registry.

“We are cancelling Daily Stormer’s registration with Google Domains for violating our terms of service,” the firm said in a statement.

Google did not make clear how the Daily Stormer violated the service terms.

Google increasingly became a target for the alt-right during the last election campaign, with the firm accused of stifling conservative voices, peddling a liberal agenda and attempting to influence the presidential election. The firing of Damore, who subsequently gave video interviews to two online pundits beloved by the alt-right, galvanized the movement.

A protest “March on Google” has been set for company offices around the country, including in Mountain View. It’s being organized by Jack Posobiec, who is among a group of far-right activists who describe themselves as “new right” to distance themselves from the white-power politics of the alt-right.

Damore, in addition to postulating that women are more neurotic than men and less able to handle stress, also contended that conservative views are shut down at Google. Company CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged that Damore had made points beyond those that got him fired.

“Many points raised in the memo — such as the portions criticizing Google’s trainings, questioning the role of ideology in the workplace, and debating whether programs for women and underserved groups are sufficiently open to all — are important topics,” Pichai wrote in an Aug. 8 blog post.

“The author had a right to express their views on those topics—we encourage an environment in which people can do this and it remains our policy to not take action against anyone for prompting these discussions.”

Damore’s complaint about quashing of dissent prompted a Southern California street artist to take aim at Google via fake ads on Los Angeles bus benches. One showed a mock Google search page, with the compay’s name as “Goolag” and in the search box, “Search for diversity of thought somewhere else.” Another showed Pichai next to the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs. Beside Jobs is Apple’s slogan “Think Different.” Beside Pichai are the words “Not So Much.”

Photo: A man walks past a building on the Google campus in Mountain View. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

More

Pinterest

Tumblr





Tags: alt-right, Daily Stormer, domain, fired, GoDaddy, Google, James Damore, registry