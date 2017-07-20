Apple iPhone, iPad users: Update now to protect against dangerous ‘Broadpwn’ hack

By Seung Lee / July 20, 2017 at 9:58 AM

If you ever use Wi-Fi on your iPhone or your iPad, you should consider upgrading your device’s iOS to protect against a potentially dangerous hack.

Apple patched more than 40 issues in its new 10.3.3 update, but the one that matters most is its fix against the “Broadpwn” exploit. Through this exploit, hackers can take over a person’s device if the target is within their Wi-Fi range.

This is possible because of a vulnerability in the Wi-Fi chipset, which allows hackers to get inside the device and execute “arbitrary code” to complete the takeover.

Apple’s new update to patch this issue affects all recent devices dating back to the iPhone 5 and iPad 4th generation.

“Broadpwn,” discovered by cybersecurity researcher Nitay Artenstein, has affected Android devices as well. Google patched this issue in its newest update earlier this month, which affects phones from Samsung, LG, and its own in-house Nexus phones.

The United States National Institute of Standards and Technology gave Broadpwn a “critical” 9.8 out of 10 on its severity scale.

Apple says it does not discuss security issues for consumer protection. But it acknowledged Artenstein as the discoverer of the exploit in its company blog explaining all the fixes in the new iOS update

It is unclear who created the Broadpwn exploit or when it was created. Artenstein is scheduled to present the details of his Broadpwn findings at the Black Hat security conference next week.

Apple is slated to unveil iOS 11 later this year, which will include upgrades for a new Siri voice assistant, App Store and a mobile payment system.

Photo: A customer tries out an iPhone 6S at an Apple store in Chicago in 2015. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

More

Pinterest

Tumblr





Tags: Apple, cybersecurity, iOS, iPads, iPhone