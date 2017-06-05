On topic: Tech news to know now

By Levi Sumagaysay / June 5, 2017 at 10:35 AM

Here’s what’s going on in tech.

Social media companies under increased pressure amid terrorist attacks. The companies say again that they’re doing what they can to fight terrorism on their platforms. (BBC, Reuters)

Leaked Elon Musk emails:

Musk wants every injury at Tesla to be reported directly to him. (Business Insider)

Musk told employees they must be hardcore to fight “Tesla killers.” (Electrek)

As her reign as Yahoo’s CEO winds down, a look at Marissa Mayer’s compensation, which amounted to $900,000 a week. (NYT)

Court documents: Apple staff in Australia misled iPhone customers about whether they were entitled to replacements. (Guardian)

Tesla-Toyota partnership formally over: Toyota says it sold its stake in Tesla last year. (WSJ)

SpaceX launches first recycled supply ship. (Space.com)

Harvard rescinds acceptance letters for at least 10 students who exchanged obscene and racist memes in a private group chat. (Harvard Crimson)

Supreme Court agrees to hear case about whether police officers can access past cellphone location information kept by wireless providers without a warrant. (Reuters)

IBM announces breakthrough that could sustain Moore’s Law. (Fortune)

In response to Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate agreement, Meg Whitman and Tony Fadell match donations to the Environmental Defense Fund. (Recode)

Photo: SpaceX’s first-ever recycled spaceship arrived June 5, 2017 at the International Space Station, two days after the unmanned Dragon cargo capsule launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (NASA TV via AFP/Getty Images)