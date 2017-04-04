H-1B visa lottery brings truckloads of applications, new uncertainty

By Louis Hansen / April 4, 2017 at 10:59 AM

As FedEx trucks filled with H-1B visa applications roll up to government visa offices this week, the Trump administration is promising tough new measures against fraud.

The H-1B lottery opened Monday, with 85,000 spots open for skilled foreign workers and graduate students. If history is a guide, thousands will end up in Silicon Valley.

Last year, the lottery drew a record 236,000 entries. The New York Times reports the applications — submitted on paper — are pouring into government processing centers.

Federal regulators may be watching those applicants and their companies more closely.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Monday it would concentrate enforcement on H-1B dependent employers, which have a high ratio of H-1B workers to U.S. employees. The agency will also focus on employment agencies that hire visa holders to work offsite at other companies. The immigration enforcement agency established an email, reporth1babuse@uscis.dhs.gov, for tips on suspected fraud.

“Too many American workers who are as qualified, willing and deserving to work in these fields have been ignored or unfairly disadvantaged,” USCIS said in a statement. “Protecting American workers by combating fraud in our employment-based immigration programs is a priority for USCIS.”

Some tech industry lobbyists say reform is needed, but worry measures to crack down on abuse could chill the environment for attracting foreign talent to Silicon Valley. A crackdown could panic tech and employment companies and their foreign workers, experts say.

Mark Ranneberger, Northern California director for the tech lobby FWD.us, said in a panel discussion in San Francisco Monday that high-skilled visas create jobs and prosperity.

“We need to work towards commonsense immigration reform that would reform and expand the H-1B visa and OPT program, and create a startup visa to help the U.S. stay competitive in today’s global economy,” Ranneberger said.

Although tech companies dispute that the visa program depresses wages for U.S. workers, some studies have found the increased supply of engineers has stalled earnings for many high-tech employees.

Photo: A pile of H-1B visa documents readied for submission. (Meri Simon/Mercury News)

Tags: H-1B, H-1B visas, immigration, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, visa