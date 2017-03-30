Hot new Twitter account burns Trump’s tweets — literally

By Levi Sumagaysay / March 30, 2017 at 8:51 AM

Burned Your Tweet, a hot new Twitter account, does exactly what it says it does: It burns your tweet. And by “your,” it means Donald Trump.

In fact, its Twitter bio reads: “Giving Trump’s tweets the attention they deserve.”

The account, which just joined the wonderful world of Twitter two days ago, has only 18 tweets but more than 19,000 followers already. Its feed is filled with videos of a Rube Goldberg machine-like contraption in action as it prints out the president’s tweets, takes a cigarette lighter to them and dumps them in an ashtray.

The account replies to @RealDonaldTrump’s tweets with the videos of its robot in action, like so:

The robot and the account were the brainchild of engineer David Neevel, who’s from Portland but now lives in Amsterdam. His previous work includes a robot hand that can flash a peace sign, flip people off, of course, and more.

“The goal with this robot was the same as with a lot of my robots: finding small, but not necessarily simple, ways of making life better,” Neevel told NBC News, saying that he thinks the president’s tweets cause negative emotions for many.

So, burn after reading it is.

Photo: President Donald Trump reacts after addressing a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP)

