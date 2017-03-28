Apple’s iOS update helps find lost AirPods, empowers Siri, more

By Levi Sumagaysay / March 28, 2017 at 9:43 AM

Are you trying to find your lost AirPods? Apple’s latest iOS update has your back.

The ability to recover those precious wireless earphones is one of the highlights from iOS 10.3, the mobile operating system update Apple is rolling out to the public this week.

With the update, iOS users can now use the Find My iPhone app to also find their AirPods. (Horror stories about the lost whatchamacallits abound.) The wireless, Bluetooth-enabled earphones are $159, so it will come in handy that users can now tell them to play a noise when they’re missing. The app can also identify the last known location of AirPods.

Other highlights include Siri getting more useful, with Apple adding support for developers to build apps to let the famous virtual assistant help users pay their bills, book rides on ride-hailing apps, and even check to see whether their cars are locked or whether their fuel is low.

Apple is also touting that customers who rent movies on iTunes can now watch them across all their devices.

But wait, there’s more. Here’s a sampling from Apple’s bullet points:

New Settings unified view for your Apple ID account information, settings and devices

Hourly weather in Maps using 3D Touch on the displayed current temperature

Support for searching “parked car” in Maps

Podcast shows or episodes are shareable to Messages with full playback support

The iOS 10.3 update is available for iPhone 5 and later, iPad fourth generation and later and iPod touch sixth generation and later.

Photo: Wireless AirPods are demonstrated at the iPhone 7 launch at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2016. (Gary Reyes/Bay Area News Group)

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

More

Pinterest

Tumblr





Tags: AirPods, Apple, iOS, siri, update