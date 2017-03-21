Bay Area startup offering new hires $10,000 to leave Bay Area

By Levi Sumagaysay / March 21, 2017 at 8:34 AM

How about this for the ultimate tech perk? Get paid $10,000 to move out of the expensive Bay Area.

In what appears to be a first-of-its-kind offering, Bay Area-based startup Zapier has launched a “de-location package,” with CEO Wade Foster saying in a blog post that “the housing crunch and high cost of living simply price out many families” from the area.

Where might a Zapier worker choose to live? Pretty much anywhere. The company, which helps web apps work together, has about 70 people working remotely in nine countries, according to its website. It has “always been a 100% remote team,” Foster wrote in his post.

According to job sites such as Indeed, the average salary at Zapier is more than $90,000.

The San Francisco Bay Area, including Silicon Valley, regularly tops lists of the most expensive places to live. Recent reports show that home prices rose again in February despite slower sales. Rents are supposed to be slipping, although they remain high: A recent RentCafe report said the average rent in San Francisco is $3,342, San Jose $2,548 and Oakland $2,394. The average rent nationwide is $1,306.

In addition, commutes here can be unbearable, with one report late last year showing that Silicon Valley “megacommutes” are even worse than in notoriously congested Los Angeles.

Zapier has several job openings, including for a product engineer, platform support engineer and product manager. The $10,000 covers moving expenses, and employees who get the package are asked to stay with the company for at least a year.

Photo: Traffic slows in the morning commute going westbound on Interstate 80 in Berkeley. (Eric Risberg/AP)

