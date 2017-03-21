Apple unveils (Product)Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and a new iPad

By Rex Crum / March 21, 2017 at 8:48 AM

Did you hear? The new iPhone is out!

Well, it is, and it isn’t. You see, Apple has come out with a new iPhone. Only it’s the same iPhone. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. But in red. As in (Product)Red.

(Red) is the organization that partners with companies to create special versions of products that, when sold, contribute a portion of those sales to the Global Fund to fight the spread of AIDS. Much of the (Red) donations go toward programs that combat AIDS in the developing world.

Apple said the (Product) Red iPhones would go on sale on Friday. The new iPhones will start at $749 for the iPhone 7 and $869 for the iPhone 7 Plus, and will come with either 128 gigabytes or 256 gigabytes of storage.

(Red) Chief Executive Deborah Dugan said in a statement that Apple is the largest corporate donor to the Global Fund, and that the company has contributed $130 million to the organization via its partnership with (Red) over more than 10 years.

Apple also doubled the storage of its iPhone SE, to 32GB and 128GB and left the base price intact at $399.

Separately, Apple retired its iPad Air 2 tablet and is replacing it with a new, 9.7-inch screen iPad that is being called (drumroll, please)…iPad.

The new tablet is meant to be Apple’s entry-level iPad and comes in two models, with either 32GB or 128GB of storage, and a base price tag of $329. Like the (Product)Red iPhones, the new iPad will be available on March 24.

As far as the so-called iPhone 8, or iPhone X or iPhone Whatever-It-Might-Be-Called goes, you’ll still have to wait about six more months to hear anything about that.

Photo: Apple’s new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (Product)Red editions. (Courtesy Apple)

