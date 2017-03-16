Twitter beef: McDonald’s goes after Trump, then says it was hacked

By Levi Sumagaysay / March 16, 2017 at 8:58 AM

Donald Trump loves fast food, but does it love him back?

McDonald’s Twitter account went after the president of the United States Thursday morning with a tweet that read: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The seemingly out-of-nowhere tweet was reportedly up for about 20 minutes before being deleted — giving people plenty of time to like, retweet it and take screenshots.

But the fast-food chain says it doesn’t really have a beef with Trump. It says it was hacked.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

When asked for comment, Terri Hickey, a spokesperson for McDonald’s, emailed a word-for-word repetition of the company’s tweet to SiliconBeat.

A Twitter spokesman told SiliconBeat that the company “does not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons.”

The apparent hacking of McDonald’s Twitter account comes on the heels of other hacks of high-profile Twitter accounts, such as those of Starbucks, Forbes and Justin Bieber. Their accounts tweeted out swastikas and Nazi hashtags Wednesday, in apparent support of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Naturally, McDonald’s is getting lots of reaction on Twitter. The company is also seeing action on its Facebook account related to the now-deleted tweet.

@McDonaldsCorp Never eating at McDonalds again. I support our President 1000% — Obamagate Mira (@MiriamRoseMc) March 16, 2017

And of course, some people just couldn’t resist.

Photo at top from Associated Press

