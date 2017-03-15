Now we have headphones catching fire, too

By Levi Sumagaysay / March 15, 2017 at 9:31 AM

A woman on a flight from Beijing to Melbourne got a rude, painful awakening after her headphones caught fire recently.

The Australian woman, who hasn’t been identified, was asleep with her headphones (brand not identified, either) on when she heard an explosion, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which on Wednesday released photos dated Feb. 19. Her face was blackened, her hair singed and she got blisters on her hands.

“As I went to turn around I felt burning on my face,” she told the ATSB. “I just grabbed my face which caused the headphones to go around my neck. I continued to feel burning so I grabbed them off and threw them on the floor. They were sparking and had small amounts of fire.”

Flight attendants then poured a bucket of water on the headphones. The rest of the passengers then had to smell burned hair and electronics, and melted plastic, for the rest of the flight.

The mid-air incident brings to mind the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, some of which caught fire and exploded last year, eventually forcing the Android maker to issue recalls and then cease production of the devices altogether. The incidents put a spotlight on lithium-ion batteries, and airlines banned the phones.

Samsung said this year there were two different problems with batteries it used in the phones.

In this particular incident, the ATSB said the batteries in the headphones likely caused the fire. It issued an airplane-safety warning, saying that battery-powered devices should be stowed when not in use, and spare batteries must be kept in carry-on baggage.

Photo: These photos taken on Feb. 19, 2017 and released by the Australia Transport Safety Bureau show a woman after she suffered burns to her face and hands after her headphones caught fire during a flight to Australia, officials said on March 15, 2017. (AFP/Getty Images)

