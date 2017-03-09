The average Tesla Model 3 buyer may be more average than you think

By Louis Hansen / March 9, 2017 at 12:07 PM

Tesla vowed to open up new markets with its lower-cost Model 3.

But it may be stealing customers from an unlikely source — not Mercedes, BMW, Porsche or another luxury car maker, but Toyota.

The typical customer switching to a Tesla electric sedan drives a Toyota, makes less than $100,000 a year, and thinks they can finally afford technology once limited to luxury car owners, according to a report leaked to automotive journalists at the blog Dailykanban.

The report, commissioned by a rival in the auto industry, surveyed 800 prospective Model 3 owners who placed a $1,000 deposit for the car.

“Model 3 reservation holders area most likely to purchase or lease a Toyota in the next 12 months if a Tesla Model 3 is not available,” according to the website. “This appears to be tied to income levels: only 37% of Model 3 reservation holders made over $100,000 in household income in 2015, compared to 63% of BMW owners.”

Veteran auto industry watcher and journalist Bertel Schmitt wrote in Forbes that this could spell trouble for the Palo Alto-based automaker. “The average Joe Toyota is known as one of the most demanding in the industry, simply because his car rarely breaks down, and if it does, it is fixed quickly, and affordably,” Schmitt wrote.

Tesla has won great customer loyalty, but struggled with reliability. Consumer Reports recently delivered a low rating for the Model X on predicted reliability.

Some customers and analysts worry how Tesla service centers will handle the influx of perhaps a half-million new customers in the next two years, if the company hits production targets.

The Model 3 drew reservations from nearly 400,000 customers in the weeks after its release. The attraction for many customers: a $35,000 starting price, 215 miles of range on a single charge and the Tesla cachet of design and vanguard engineering.

Tesla executives declined to update reservation numbers to analysts at its February earnings call.

The four-door sedan is slated to start production in Fremont around July, with first deliveries coming in late 2017.

Photo: Tesla unveils the new Model 3 sedan at the company’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., Thursday, March 31, 2016. (Justin Pritchard/Associated Press)

