 

The average Tesla Model 3 buyer may be more average than you think

Tesla vowed to open up new markets with its lower-cost Model 3.

But it may be stealing customers from an unlikely source — not Mercedes, BMW, Porsche or another luxury car maker, but Toyota.

The typical customer switching to a Tesla electric sedan drives a Toyota, makes less than $100,000 a year, and thinks they can finally afford technology once limited to luxury car owners, according to a report leaked to automotive journalists at the blog Dailykanban.

The report, commissioned by a rival in the auto industry, surveyed 800 prospective Model 3 owners who placed a $1,000 deposit for the car.

“Model 3 reservation holders area most likely to purchase or lease a Toyota in the next 12 months if a Tesla Model 3 is not available,” according to the website. “This appears to be tied to income levels: only 37% of Model 3 reservation holders made over $100,000 in household income in 2015, compared to 63% of BMW owners.”

Veteran auto industry watcher and journalist Bertel Schmitt wrote in Forbes that this could spell trouble for the Palo Alto-based automaker. “The average Joe Toyota is known as one of the most demanding in the industry, simply because his car rarely breaks down, and if it does, it is fixed quickly, and affordably,” Schmitt wrote.

Tesla has won great customer loyalty, but struggled with reliability. Consumer Reports recently delivered a low rating for the Model X on predicted reliability.

Some customers and analysts worry how Tesla service centers will handle the influx of perhaps a half-million new customers in the next two years, if the company hits production targets.

The Model 3 drew reservations from nearly 400,000 customers in the weeks after its release. The attraction for many customers: a $35,000 starting price, 215 miles of range on a single charge and the Tesla cachet of design and vanguard engineering.

Tesla executives declined to update reservation numbers to analysts at its February earnings call.

The four-door sedan is slated to start production in Fremont around July, with first deliveries coming in late 2017.

Photo: Tesla unveils the new Model 3 sedan at the company’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., Thursday, March 31, 2016. (Justin Pritchard/Associated Press) 

 

  • HappyTruth

    Schmitt’s a hack, always bashing Tesla with an anti-quality, doomsday narrative. Forbes should show him the door.

    • Ensnb

      I don’t know about Forbe’s showing him the door. for the past couple of week’s Forbe’s has been a steady drumbeat of Tesla smear pieces, not all of them from Schmitt.

  • E Rosenberg

    The “average Model 3 buyer” will not end up buying a Model 3. Most of the 400,000 people who reserved them will end up requesting refunds after waiting a year or more for a delivery that does not materialize. It will be very surprising if Tesla delivers even 100,000 cars by this time next year, and they will be overwhelmed by maintenance and other customer service they cannot handle. Tesla’s current cache will be a distant memory by the end of 2018.

    • Peter K

      Ten years ago people like you were saying that the Roadster would never make it to market. And six years ago they said the Model S wouldn’t make it. You’ll be equally wrong this time.

  • Ensnb

    Bertel Schmitt’s attempted smear piece in Forbe’s today was a ballsy attempt at misleading investors.

    Look at the giant elephant in the room Bertel tries to swift boat: the data is bullishly suggesting the Model 3/Y potential market may be several times larger than that of its targeted BMW 3 series counterpart. Consider this other piece of data from the study: only 37% of the Mod3 owners had household incomes over $100,000, whereas 63% of BMW owners do. While not having read Bertel’s “balsey FUD” directly (read about it in a San Jose Mercury News piece), I’m pretty confident Bertel did not mention that piece of data.

    It is valid to point to past reliability issues at Tesla, and it seems reasonable these mass market buyers will be less tolerant of issues than S and X buyers. However, these concerns only arise in the wake of the massively more bullish assumption that the Model 3 will draw from a part of the market, i.e., Toyota shoppers, many times larger than what Wall Street is expecting, i.e, BMW shoppers.

    • James

      I agree that Tesla will be in effect defining a new market segment by pulling up buyers who wouldn’t spend the money on a BMW. However, there is something else in the numbers that concerns me just a bit. Of the 63% of depositors who make less than $100k, when push comes to shove how many will not be able to come up with the funds to execute the purchase? I hope it is a small number, but there is risk that I hope Tesla is able to manage effectively.

 
 
