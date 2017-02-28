Female engineer who sued Tesla over sexual harassment is speaking up

By Levi Sumagaysay / February 28, 2017 at 9:27 AM

A female Tesla engineer who filed a sexual-discrimination lawsuit against the company in the fall is speaking out, further shining a spotlight on gender issues in Silicon Valley.

AJ Vandermeyden, who still works at the company, said in a newspaper interview that the Palo Alto-based electric-vehicle maker ignored her complaints of “pervasive harassment” — including “inappropriate language, whistling and catcalls” on the factory floor — and retaliated against her for raising concerns.

The 33-year-old also said she was paid less than men for doing the same work, and that she and other female engineers were denied promotions, according to the Guardian.

“Until somebody stands up, nothing is going to change,” Vandermeyden told the Guardian in her first comments about the lawsuit she filed last year. “I’m an advocate of Tesla. I really do believe they are doing great things. That said, I can’t turn a blind eye if there’s something fundamentally wrong going on.”

Tesla has not yet returned SiliconBeat’s request for comment.

Vandermeyden’s public comments come at a time when Tesla is dealing with other workplace-related issues, including grumbling from employees about demanding work conditions and low pay, and talk about unionization. Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed the complaints in an email to employees — in which he disputed the claims about poor working conditions and basically said the claims were union propaganda — last week.

According to the Guardian, Vandermeyden’s claims also include being denied overtime pay and rest and meal breaks when she worked in sales at Tesla. The company also allegedly retaliated against her when she raised concerns about cars being sold in “a defective state.”

She also said most executive and management positions at Tesla are held by men, and that only two out of 30 vice presidents at the company are women. Tesla does not release diversity reports about its workplace.

Vandermeyden is being represented by Therese Lawless, who represented venture capitalist and former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao in her sexual-discrimination lawsuit against Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

Vandermeyden’s accusations are similar to those raised by a former Uber engineer, Susan Fowler, whose recent blog post has blown the sexual-harassment and discrimination issue wide open in the valley.

Uber hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate. Female Uber employees are looking for answers. Monday, Uber executive Amit Singhal was forced to resign after the company learned he had failed to disclose that he was accused of sexual harassment when he was at Google.

Photo: Outside a Tesla showroom on Feb. 23, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

More

Pinterest

Tumblr





Tags: elon musk, gender, lawsuit, sexual discrimination, sexual harassment, tesla, Uber, women