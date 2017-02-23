Google self-driving car spin-off Waymo sues Uber, accuses former manager of stealing thousands of files

By Ethan Baron / February 23, 2017 at 4:38 PM

An explosive new lawsuit by self-driving firm Waymo accusing ride-hailing giant Uber of using Waymo’s patented technology reads like a classic spy thriller — with a 21st Century misdirected email thrown in.

Waymo, recently spun off from Google into its own company, claimed one of its former managers systematically plundered its computer systems of valuable, proprietary data — some of which is allegedly now being used by the man’s current employer, Uber.

Anthony Levandowski downloaded 14,000 “highly confidential” files from Waymo — then a unit of Google — just before he resigned last year, according to the suit filed Feb. 23 in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment, or to make Levandowski available for an interview.

“Mr. Levandowski took extraordinary efforts to raid Waymo’s design server and then conceal his activities,” said the lawsuit, obtained by tech website The Verge. “In December 2015, Mr. Levandowski specifically searched for and then installed specialized software onto his company-issued laptop in order to access the server that stores these particular files.”

Once into the server, Levandowski, a software engineer, downloaded nearly 10 gigabytes of data, including designs related to Waymo’s laser-based LiDAR technology used by self-driving cars to create 3-D imagery of surroundings, the suit claimed.

“Then he attached an external drive to the laptop for a period of eight hours. He installed a new operating system that would have the effect of reformatting his laptop, attempting to erase any forensic fingerprints that would show what he did with Waymo’s valuable LiDAR designs once they had been downloaded to his computer.”

Not in dispute is the fact that Levandowski left Waymo and co-founded an autonomous-truck company, called Otto. The suit alleged that in the months before he stole the files, Levandowski had confided to colleagues that he planned to “replicate” Waymo’s technology for a rval startup.

“In fact, Mr.Levandowski appears to have taken multiple steps to maximize his profit and set up his own new venture – which eventually became Otto – before leaving Waymo in January 2016,” the suit claimed.

Otto launched last year and Uber bought it for $680 million a few months later. Levandowski would go on to lead Uber’s move into self-driving vehicles.

It was a mistake by a LiDAR component vendor that twigged Waymo to Uber’s unauthorized application of proprietary technology, the suit claimed. Waymo was “apparently inadvertently” copied on an email from the vendor, according to the suit.

“The email attached machine drawings of what purports to be an Uber LiDAR circuit board,” the suit said. “This circuit board bears a striking resemblance to Waymo’s own highly confidential and proprietary design and reflects Waymo trade secrets.

“As this email shows, Otto and Uber are currently building and deploying (or intending to deploy) LiDAR systems (or system components) using Waymo’s trade secret designs.”

A supply chain manager and hardware engineer from Waymo also lifted proprietary information, including confidential supplier lists and manufacturing details, in the “days and hours” before they left to join Levandowski’s new venture, the suit claimed.

“We believe these actions were part of a concerted plan to steal Waymo’s trade secrets and intellectual property,” Waymo said in a Feb. 23 Medium post about the lawsuit.

Waymo has spent millions of dollars and hundreds of its engineers have spent thousands of hours to develop the firm’s “unique” LiDAR system, the post said.

“Misappropriating this technology is akin to stealing a secret recipe from a beverage company,” the post by the “Waymo Team” said.

Levandowski, after helping himself to Waymo’s data, went to San Francisco to meet with high-level Uber executives in Uber’s headquarters, the suit claimed. The next day, Levandowski’s startup was officially formed, called “280 Systems” before it became Otto, according to the suit. Less than two weeks later, Levandowski quit Waymo without notice, the suit said.

Uber had announced the Otto acquisition “shortly after Mr. Levandowski received his final multi-million-dollar payment from Google,” the suit said.

Waymo’s lawsuit also questioned the high price Uber paid for Otto, calling $680 million “a remarkable sum for a company with few assets and no marketable product.” The suit noted a Forbes report that said a key reason for the acquisition may have been the LiDAR system “developed in-house at Otto.”

Tech website Recode had also referred to a similar motivation for the purchase. “By buying Otto, Uber bought proprietary autonomous technology that can be retrofitted into vehicles,” Recode reported in August.

Waymo claimed Uber violated trade-secrets laws and infringed on its patents. Waymo is seeking unspecified damages.

Photo: A self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan from Google spin-off Waymo (courtesy of Waymo)

Tags: Anthony Levandowski, autonomous vehicles, Google, lawsuit, otto, self-driving cars, self-driving trucks, Uber, Waymo