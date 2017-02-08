Tesla Model S gets faster and faster

By Louis Hansen / February 8, 2017 at 10:37 AM

Speed limits may not change, but Tesla keeps getting faster.

The Model S P100D clocked a record acceleration time, reaching 60 mph in 2.27 seconds, according to Motor Trend. The time was the fastest ever recorded by the magazine for a production car.

The magazine noted that other vehicles slip past the Model S reaching higher speeds, including mechanical brutes from Ferrari, Porsche and McLaren.

Possible uses for that kind of speed? You’re trying to elude a mudslide or avalanche. Your name is Jason Bourne. You’re late.

Tesla’s P100D came out last year, boasting a bigger battery pack and more juice. It’s a premium package with 337 miles of range on a charge. The package is also available on the Model S SUV.

But a cautious note to the EV’s speed and power — drive sober.

A fatal Tesla crash in Indianapolis was caused by a drunk driver, local authorities said.

The passenger and driver in a 2015 Model S were both intoxicated in the early morning, Nov. 3 crash into a tree and parking garage, according to The Indianapolis Star. The violent impact cracked open the battery pack, setting off a fire and explosion that rained vehicle parts on witnesses.

Photo: An exterior view of Tesla’s Model S beta prototype in 2011. (Dai Sugano/Mercury News)

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

More

Pinterest

Tumblr





Tags: acceleration, fatal, model s, Motor Trend, tesla