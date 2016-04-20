Biz Break: Who wants and doesn’t want to buy Yahoo?

By Rex Crum / April 20, 2016 at 2:55 PM

Top Of The Order:

We Don’t Want You. Well, Maybe…: A day after Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer had little new information to give about the company’s pursuit of “strategic alternatives” (aka, Yahoo trying to sell itself), at least one potential buyer said it hasn’t made a bid for the company. But, that doesn’t mean it won’t.

The parent company of the British tabloid newspaper The Daily Mail said Wednesday that it “has not submitted a bid to purchase Yahoo.” On Tuesday, Mayer didn’t mention any specific companies involved in the bidding process except to say Yahoo has talked with “some of the most well-known, respected names in the industry.”

The Daily Mail must be one of those “respected names,” because it said that even though it hasn’t put in a bid for Yahoo, it “remains in discussions with parties who may be potentially interested in Yahoo.”

Another party that may be interested in Yahoo is, reportedly, Ross Levinsohn, who served as interim Yahoo CEO for two months back in 2012, and whom many expected to get the job full time. That was until Yahoo’s board threw a curveball and hired Mayer away from Google.

Middle Innings:

Plug In, Drive Out: One of the “problems,” if you will, with electric cars is being able to find a place to charge one when you’re out on the road. No one wants to, say, drive to a 49ers game and have to worry about whether their car’s battery is going to have enough juice in it when they have to wait 12 hours to get out of the Levi’s Stadium parking lot, and then spend another 12 hours in traffic to get home while they are in a bad mood after another 49ers loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Well, Santa Clara has you covered, to a degree. The city on Wednesday opened up what it says is the “largest, public, multi-standard electric vehicle charging facility in California.” The Santa Clara Electric Vehicle Charging Center, consisting of 48 Level 2 car chargers and one DC Fast Charger at the city’s Tasman Parking Garage, which is near Levi’s Stadium, the Santa Clara Convention Center and California Great America theme park. The garage will probably see a lot of electric-charging action, as California was responsible for about 40 percent of the 115,000 electric vehicles sold in the U.S. last year.

What $1.2 Billion Can Do For You: In the case of Palo Alto-based VMware, $1.2 billion can help give your stock price a boost, especially when that is the amount of a stock buyback plan announced late Tuesday. VMware shares climbed more than 13 percent, to close at $58.53 after the company said it would launch the buyback in May after EMC shareholders vote on that company’s deal to be acquired by Dell for $67 billion. EMC owns a majority stake in VMware.

Bottom Of The Lineup:

Here’s a look at how some leading Silicon Valley stocks did Wednesday…

Movin’ On Up: In addition to VMware, SolarCity shares rose almost 8 percent, and gains also came from Natus Medical, Cavium and Aemetis.

In The Red: Losses came from FireEye, Oclaro, Jive Software, Zeltiq Aesthetics and Rambus.

The SV150 Index of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies rose almost 1 percent to 1,641.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2 percent to 4,948.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 0.2 percent to end the day at 18,096.

And the broad-based Standard & Poor’s 500 Index added just 0.1 percent to close at 2,102.

Quote Of The Day: “The biggest killer on the planet is stress and I still think the best medicine is and always has been cannabis.” — Willie Nelson. America’s favorite stoner would have been at home among about 15,000 marijuana “enthusiasts” in San Francisco, and thousands more around the country, on 4/20 Day Wednesday.

Photo: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer speaks during the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in 2014. Reports of who might and might not want to acquire Yahoo continued to swirl Wednesday. (AP/Julie Jacobson)

